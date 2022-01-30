Delayed MLK day pop-up clinic brings aid to Lancaster

Officials with the clinic say its goal was to help people who need it most.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After a two-week delay due to weather, the Lancaster MLK Day Pop-up Health Clinic set up shop at the Garden Court Apartments Community Center in Lancaster on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The clinic hosted by "Put Put People First PA" was originally planned for Martin Luther King Junior Day (Jan. 17) but to keep those traveling from different areas of Pennsylvania to the Health Clinic safe from bad weather, the mobile clinic was moved back two weeks.

“There are a lot of people falling through the cracks within our health care system and a lot of people do not have the ability to get the care they need for various reasons and so we’re bringing it to the community," said Coordinator with Put People First PA Tammy Rojas. "This is the part of Lancaster where the concentration of poverty always has been historically and the reason why we chose this location.”

Organizers say they're planning on similar events in upcoming months, and to keep an eye on their Facebook page.