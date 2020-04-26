Police: Woman attacked and bitten by dog in Warwick Township

Officials say the woman had injuries consisting of a large laceration on the right side of her waist and a large bruise scratch on the side of her right thigh.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a woman was attacked and bitten by a dog on Saturday in Warwick Township.

The woman reported she was walking along Strawberry Lane when a large dog with short hair and a white head ran up to her then attacked and bit her, according to police.

Officials say the woman had injuries consisting of a large laceration on the right side of her waist and a large bruise scratch on the side of her right thigh.

Police say they contacted the dog owner who was aware of the attack and they advised the dog to be quarantined for a period of 10 days.

The dog owner was cooperative and presented the investigative officer with the dog's paperwork showing the dog is licensed and vaccinated, according to police.