Police: Woman accused others of violating her space before slapping customer in deli line

After cutting line, chastising people for not maintaining distance, woman allegedly slapped another customer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Earl Township Police are looking for a woman they say slapped another customer waiting in line at the Shady Maple Farm Market deli.It happened around 8:25 a.m. at the Shady Maple located at 1324 Main St.

Police say the woman first cut the line before angrily accusing others in her vicinity of violating 'social distancing.' When another customer grew tired of her antics and confronted her, the suspect slapped the customer and then quickly left the store.