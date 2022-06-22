Police: Vehicle chase in Lancaster County ends when suspect crashes into garage

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred Monday morning in West Cocalico Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect attempting to flee from police in her vehicle struck an unoccupied garage attached to a residence in Lancaster County Monday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Chelsea Beiler, the driver of the vehicle, may have been under the influence of narcotics, and was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, police claim. She was found to be in possession of heroin, according to police.

Beiler and a passenger were taken into custody after the second crash, which occurred in West Cocalico Township near Swamp Bridge Road, according to police.

Police say the incident began around 8:05 a.m., when officers were dispatched to Mill Stone Road in Clay Township for the report of two people seen "nodding off" in a vehicle.

When the officer arrived and approached her vehicle, Beiler backed into the front of the police cruiser and fled the scene, police say.

Police chased her vehicle into West Cocalico Township, where Beiler lost control and came to a stop on the highway near Swamp Ridge Road, according to police.

She then attempted to avoid apprehension by driving through a hedge and front lawn of a nearby home, police say. She struck the side of a garage attached to the home and was taken into custody.

Beiler was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment following the crash. She will be arraigned at a later date on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, DUI, accidents involving damage to unattended property, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance.

Her passenger was not charged and was released at the scene.