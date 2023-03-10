x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Police: Thieves take six-foot, 300-pound statue from Columbia business

The six-foot, 300-pound bronze statue depicting a woman holding a vase was taken from a business on the 200 block of Chestnut St. late last month, police say.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating the theft of a statue from a business in the Lancaster County borough last month.

According to police, the six-foot tall, 300-pound bronze statue depicting a woman holding a vase was taken from a business on the 200 block of Chestnut Street sometime between February 27-28.

The victim reported the theft of the statue, valued at $2,400, on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735, text "LANCS" and a message to 847411 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Behind the Badge | The push to get more women into law enforcement

Before You Leave, Check This Out