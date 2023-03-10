Police: Thieves take six-foot, 300-pound statue from Columbia business

The six-foot, 300-pound bronze statue depicting a woman holding a vase was taken from a business on the 200 block of Chestnut St. late last month, police say.

According to police, the six-foot tall, 300-pound bronze statue depicting a woman holding a vase was taken from a business on the 200 block of Chestnut Street sometime between February 27-28.

The victim reported the theft of the statue, valued at $2,400, on Monday, police said.