Police: Thieves take six-foot, 300-pound statue from Columbia business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating the theft of a statue from a business in the Lancaster County borough last month.
According to police, the six-foot tall, 300-pound bronze statue depicting a woman holding a vase was taken from a business on the 200 block of Chestnut Street sometime between February 27-28.
The victim reported the theft of the statue, valued at $2,400, on Monday, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735, text "LANCS" and a message to 847411 or submit a tip online.