Officials say police tased naked man who allegedly threatened them with knife

East Hempfield Township Police arrested a naked Joel D. Vazquez-Frias on Dec. 23 at a Red Carpet Inn on Columbia Avenue, after they say he threw things off the balcony of his second floor room while screaming, then threatened an officer with a box-cutter.

Police were dispatched to the hotel around 4:44 a.m., officials state.

According to authorities, the first officer to arrive at the scene approached Vazquez-Frias, who then started walking toward him with a box cutter in his hand and threatened to hurt the officer.

Police say the officer backed away from Vazquez-Frias, repeatedly ordering him to drop the box cutter, but he did not. The officer then used his taser on the man.

By this point other officers had arrived on scene and were able to take Vazquez-Frias into custody without further issues, authorities confirm.

Police have charged Vazquez-Frias with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.