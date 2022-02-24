Police: Shots-fired incident damages Lancaster County home

LITITZ, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a home in Lititz.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Regents Drive, police say. The victims reported they were watching television when they heard a loud crack and noticed a bullet hole in their window.
One of the residents went outside and saw a silver sedan leaving the scene, police say.
The homeowner followed in his vehicle and stopped the suspect vehicle on Millport Road in Manheim Township by pulling in front of it on the road, but the suspects fled in their vehicle before he could identify them, according to police.
The suspect vehicle had three occupants inside, all of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police say.
When the suspect vehicle fled, it clipped the back bumper of the victim's vehicle, causing minor damage on the passenger side, according to police.
Police believe they have recovered the firearm used in the incident, a black Gamo Wildcat Whisper air rifle. The gun was found around 6:24 a.m. Saturday by a homeowner on West Woods Drive in Warwick Township, who contacted authorities. It was lying on the side of the road, police say.
According to police, the air rifle shoots a .177 PBA alloy pellet at a rate of 1,300 feet per second. The gun was photographed and entered as evidence, according to police.