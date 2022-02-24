Police: Shots-fired incident damages Lancaster County home

The incident occurred Saturday night on Regents Drive in Lititz, police say. No one was injured, but a window at the home was damaged.

LITITZ, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a home in Lititz.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Regents Drive, police say. The victims reported they were watching television when they heard a loud crack and noticed a bullet hole in their window.

One of the residents went outside and saw a silver sedan leaving the scene, police say.

The homeowner followed in his vehicle and stopped the suspect vehicle on Millport Road in Manheim Township by pulling in front of it on the road, but the suspects fled in their vehicle before he could identify them, according to police.

The suspect vehicle had three occupants inside, all of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police say.

When the suspect vehicle fled, it clipped the back bumper of the victim's vehicle, causing minor damage on the passenger side, according to police.

Police believe they have recovered the firearm used in the incident, a black Gamo Wildcat Whisper air rifle. The gun was found around 6:24 a.m. Saturday by a homeowner on West Woods Drive in Warwick Township, who contacted authorities. It was lying on the side of the road, police say.