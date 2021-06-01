Police seek man accused of attacking driver of vehicle he was traveling in, allowing victim's service dog to run loose on street

Joseph Clay Huss Jr., 30, is charged with cruelty to animals and harassment in the alleged incident, which occurred Dec. 14 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. —

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a homeless man charged with cruelty to animals and harassment in connection to an incident that occurred Dec. 14 in Manheim Township.

Joseph Clay Huss Jr., 30, no fixed address, is accused of attacking another person during an alleged domestic incident in a vehicle that occurred around 5:34 p.m. at the intersection Chester Road and Fruitville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

During the alleged altercation, Huss, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat, put the driver of the vehicle in a choke hold, police say. He then allegedly punched the victim in the head and jaw, according to police.

Huss then allegedly let the victim's service dog out of the back seat and turned it loose on the street, police say. The dog fled across several lanes of traffic and was nearly struck several times, according to police.

The victim suffered redness, swelling, and scratches to their neck, police say.