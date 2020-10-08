Police seek help in identifying woman accused of striking teen outside Lancaster Dollar Tree store

The woman became angry when the 14-year-old victim lowered her mask inside the store to use a cell phone, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a woman accused of striking a 14-year-old girl outside a Lancaster County Dollar Tree store last month.

The woman was angry that the teen was not wearing a mask inside the store, police say.

The incident occurred at 7:34 p.m. on July 15 at a Dollar Tree store on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard, adjacent to Park City Mall in Manheim Township, according to police.

Police say the woman was shopping inside the store near a group of teenagers. One of the teens lowered their mask to use a cell phone, which prompted the woman to become angry and order the girl to wear a mask, according to police.

The teens left the store, police say.

Moments later, police say, the woman exited the store as well, and a second verbal confrontation ensued. During the alleged confrontation, the woman shoved the 14-year-old victim and struck her, according to police.

The woman then fled the scene in a black vehicle, police say.