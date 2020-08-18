x
Police seek help in identifying vandals at Leola Community Pool

The suspects entered the pool Sunday night and threw several items in the water, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, East Lampeter Township Police say.
Credit: East Lampeter Township Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying suspects accused of throwing objects into the Leola Community Pool, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

The pictured suspects entered the pool, located on the first block of East Main Street in Leola, Sunday at about 9:10 p.m., police say. They threw items into the pool to cause the damage, according to police.

The pool is currently closed and surrounded by a chain link fence, police say. There is no public access.

 Anyone with information is requested to contact Officer. Heistand at 717 291-4676.