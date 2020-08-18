Police seek help in identifying vandals at Leola Community Pool

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying suspects accused of throwing objects into the Leola Community Pool, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.
The pictured suspects entered the pool, located on the first block of East Main Street in Leola, Sunday at about 9:10 p.m., police say. They threw items into the pool to cause the damage, according to police.
The pool is currently closed and surrounded by a chain link fence, police say. There is no public access.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Officer. Heistand at 717 291-4676.