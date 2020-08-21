Police seek help in identifying vandalism suspects at Lancaster County Courthouse

The suspects were seen pushing over a statue on Lenox Lane behind the courthouse on July 23, Lancaster Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying two women suspected of vandalizing a statue behind the Lancaster County Courthouse last month.

According to police, the women were seen pushing over a statue on Lenox Lane, adjacent to the courthouse, at about 7:30 p.m. on July 23.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras near the area, police say. They are described as light-skinned women with brown hair and glasses.

After pushing over the statue, police say, the suspects left the scene on foot.