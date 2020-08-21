x
Police seek help in identifying vandalism suspects at Lancaster County Courthouse

The suspects were seen pushing over a statue on Lenox Lane behind the courthouse on July 23, Lancaster Police say.
Credit: Lancaster Police
Vandalism suspects at Lancaster County Courthouse

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying two women suspected of vandalizing a statue behind the Lancaster County Courthouse last month.

According to police, the women were seen pushing over a statue on Lenox Lane, adjacent to the courthouse, at about 7:30 p.m. on July 23. 

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras near the area, police say. They are described as light-skinned women with brown hair and glasses.

After pushing over the statue, police say, the suspects left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Austin Krause at (717) 735-3476.

