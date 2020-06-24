Police seek help in identifying suspects in Burger King brouhaha

The 3 suspects are accused of threatening employees at causing a disturbance at a Lancaster County Burger King, East Lampeter Township Police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are looking for help in identifying three suspects whose insistence on having it their way at a Lancaster County Burger King could lead to criminal charges.

Police say the pictured suspects caused a disturbance at a Burger King restaurant on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East at about 10 p.m. on June 16.

The suspects allegedly began yelling and cursing at the restaurant's employees because they couldn't see their food being made, police say. At one point, one suspects jumped onto the counter, according to police.

All three suspects allegedly threatened the employees before fleeing the area in what is believed to be a white Mercedes Benz sedan with a gray front bumper, police say.