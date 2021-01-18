Police seek help in identifying suspected vehicle vandals in Lancaster

The male suspects threw a rock through the windshield of a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Misty Drive at about 11:40 p.m. last Friday, Manheim Twp. police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing a vehicle in Lancaster last Friday.

According to police, at about 11:40 p.m., the two male suspects in the video below threw a large rock through the windshield a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Misty Drive, causing an estimated $600 in damage.