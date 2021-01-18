Police seek help in identifying suspected vehicle vandals in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing a vehicle in Lancaster last Friday.
According to police, at about 11:40 p.m., the two male suspects in the video below threw a large rock through the windshield a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Misty Drive, causing an estimated $600 in damage.
The incident was captured on a home surveillance camera system, and the footage is shown below, police say. Anyone with information about the identity of either depicted male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.