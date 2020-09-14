Police seek help in identifying man accused of stealing supplies from Lancaster home improvement company

Police say the suspect was seen on private surveillance video stealing $2,195 worth of supplies from Aspen Home Improvements in Lancaster on Sept. 8.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of stealing supplies from a home improvement company last Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the property of Aspen Home Improvements on the 2600 block of Lititz Pike between 12:05 a.m. and 3:49 a.m. on Sept. 8. He stole two saw horses and an aluminum brake valued at $2,195.

The suspect's actions were captured on a private security system, police say.

Links to the videos are below. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Ring #AlwaysHome Check out this video! I just captured it with my Ring Camera!

Ring #AlwaysHome Check out this video! I just captured it with my Ring Camera!

Ring #AlwaysHome Check out this video! I just captured it with my Ring Camera!