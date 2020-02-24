Police seek help in identifying indecent exposure suspect in Lancaster County

The man depicted in this sketch allegedly exposed himself to a victim riding a bicycle along the road in East Earl Township on Feb. 15, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department is seeking help in identifying the suspect in an alleged indecent exposure incident that occurred Feb. 15 on the 1000 block of Precast Road in East Earl Township.

According to police, the suspect depicted in the composite sketch above exposed himself to a victim who was riding a bike along the road. The man, who was driving a tan or light gray four-door sedan, stopped his vehicle, exited the car, and exposed himself, according to East Earl Township Police.

The victim described the suspect as a white male of about 30 years of age, standing between five feet, six inches and five feet, eight inches tall and about 200 pounds. He had a beard of about five inches in length, the victim told police.

The incident occurred between 8 and 8:30 a.m., police say.