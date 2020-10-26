Police seek help identifying people believed to be involved in Lancaster County hit and run crash

The pictured man and woman were riding in a vehicle that struck a road sign and fled on Friday afternoon in East Earl Township, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday afternoon in East Earl Township.

According to East Earl Township Police, the pictured male driver and female passenger were in a Volkswagen Jetta that struck a speed limit sign and fled south on Wallace Road.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned on the 800 block of Wallace Road, police say. It is now in the custody of East Earl Township Police, who say they have confirmed its last registered owner was not the person driving it at the time of the crash.