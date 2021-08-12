Police searching for missing endangered 83-year-old Lancaster County man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County man, who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Officials say Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen leaving his home in Christiana at 8:30 a.m. in a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate ZRD-9215.
Hodson has a pacemaker, other heart complications, and suffers from memory loss but has not been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone who has possibly seen Hodson or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or PSP Lancaster, 717-299-7650, immediately.