Police searching for missing endangered 83-year-old Lancaster County man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County man, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Officials say Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen leaving his home in Christiana at 8:30 a.m. in a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate ZRD-9215.

Hodson has a pacemaker, other heart complications, and suffers from memory loss but has not been diagnosed with dementia.