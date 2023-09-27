x
Lancaster County

Police locate missing, endangered man with hearing impairment

Police have safely located Guman Poudel.
Credit: Ephrata Police Department
Guman Poudel

EPHRATA, Pa. — Update, 6:51 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police announced that Guman Poudel has been found and is safe.

Previously: Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Officers say Guman Poudel, 43, walked away from a home in the 200 block of Railroad Ave in Ephrata Borough around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 26. He is hearing impaired and walks with a limp, authorities said.

Poudel is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, with black hair and eyes, police said. His head is shaved. Authorities believe he is wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and sandals. 

Anyone who sees Poudel is asked to call 911.

Ephrata Police are attempting to locate Guman Poudel who walked away from a home in the 200 block of Railroad Ave in...

Posted by Ephrata Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

