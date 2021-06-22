Police searching for missing Lancaster County woman

Monica Butcher, 62, was last seen June 18 at the RRTA bus station on N. Queen St. in Lancaster, according to West Earl Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County woman.

Monica Butcher, 62, was last seen June 18 at the RRTA bus station on 225 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, according to West Earl Township Police. She is known to ride RRTA buses frequently and makes numerous trips to the Park City Mall, police say.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles, police say.

She is believed to be carrying a white shoulder bag with a floral design, according to police.