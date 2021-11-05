Police searching for missing Columbia man

Matthew Kitch, 31, was last seen on May 7 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers, police say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing Columbia man.

Matthew C. Kitch, 31, has not been seen since he left his home on the 300 block of Cherry Street last Friday, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Kitch reportedly took only his ID card, some medications, and a few packs of cigarettes, police say. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers.