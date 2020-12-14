Police search for missing York teen believed to be in Columbia, Lancaster County

Emma Smith, 14, was last seen in the area of 4th and Locust streets in Columbia around 1 p.m. Sunday, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing York teen who was last seen in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Emma Smith, 14, was last seen in the area of 4th and Locust streets on Sunday, Columbia Borough Police say. She is reportedly not familiar with the Columbia area and may be a threat to herself, according to police.

Smith is described as a white female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat with red pants.