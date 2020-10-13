Police search for Lancaster man charged in Oct. 6 shots-fired incident

Victor Garcia, 18, is charged with a shots-fired incident that occurred on the 400 block of S. Christian Street, Lancaster Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are searching for a man charged in a shots-fired incident that occurred last week on the 400 block of South Christian Street.

Victor Garcia, 18, of the 600 block of West Lemon Street, is charged three felonies, two misdemeanors and a summary offense stemming from the incident, which occurred at about 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 6, Lancaster Police say.

According to police, officers dispatched to the shots-fired report found a parked motorcycle and an unoccupied home had been struck by gunfire. Several spent shell casings were found at the scene, police say.

Officers and detectives investigated the area to collect additional evidence, suspect information, witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Their investigation determined Garcia was responsible for firing the shots, police say.

He is charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and discharge of firearms within Lancaster City.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.