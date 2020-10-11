Police search for Lancaster man accused of shooting at another person in incident Sunday night

Jay Farley, 30, allegedly shot at an acquaintance in the area of W. Strawberry and W. Mifflin streets, police say. The victim was not hit.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at another person in the city Sunday night.

Jay Farley, 30, of the 400 block of Lafayette Street, is charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and discharging a firearm in Lancaster City, police say.

He is accused of shooting at an acquaintance in the area of West Strawberry and West Mifflin streets Sunday at about 7:22 p.m. The victim was not hit, police say. Officers responding to the scene found a spent shell casing on the ground.

Police determined that Farley fled from the scene and went to his residence, but were unable to locate him there.