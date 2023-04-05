Police search for Lancaster man charged with sexual assault of minor

David Ray Lopez, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim several times between May and August of 2022, Manheim Township Police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

David Ray Lopez, 33, is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault in connection to the case, according to Manheim Township Police.

Authorities began investigating when the victim disclosed the alleged sexual assaults, which they claim happened between May and August of 2022. Lopez would sexually assault the victim when the victim's parents were working, police said.

A witness in the victim's home said Lopez would often contact them to find out when they would be home from work. A second witness said they saw Lopez climb into the victim's bed one night while the witness was sleeping in the victim's room.

Another adult came in and told Lopez he was not allowed to be in the room, prompting him to leave, police said.

A third witness told police they saw Lopez knocking at the door to the victim's room until he realized he was being observed.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained, but Lopez remains a wanted person at this time, according to police.