Police say they've identified woman accused of trying to start fires at Lancaster County polling place

The woman will be charged and arraigned following her release from an area medical facility, Pequea Township Police said Thursday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say they have identified the woman believed to be responsible for attempting to start several small fires while waiting in line at a Pequea Township polling place on Election Day.

The Pequea Township Police Department did not release the woman's name, but said she is currently in treatment at an area medical facility. She will be formally charged and arraigned upon her release, police say.

Her name will be released once charges are filed, according to police.

Police say the woman used a lighter in an attempt to light an interior wall at the polling place on fire while she stood in line. When she was unsuccessful, she moved down the line and attempted to light a piece of paper hanging on the wall on fire, according to police.

After entering the polling room, she lit a piece of paper that was taped to a cardboard divider placed to separate voters, police say.

She then left the building and fled in a grey Ford Focus coupe, police say.