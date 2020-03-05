Police: No charges filed after approximately 15 dead fish were found inside hot tub in Penn Township

Officials found the incident was the result of a recent relationship and a new boyfriend scenario.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say no charges were filed after approximately 15 dead fish were found in a homeowner's hot tub on Thursday in Penn Township.

At around 11:26 p.m., police were dispatched to an address on Franklin Drive for a report of vandalism.

Police identified all parties involved, and the situation was resolved with the property owner declining charges, according to police.