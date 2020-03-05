Police: No charges filed after approximately 15 dead fish were found inside hot tub in Penn Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say no charges were filed after approximately 15 dead fish were found in a homeowner's hot tub on Thursday in Penn Township.
At around 11:26 p.m., police were dispatched to an address on Franklin Drive for a report of vandalism.
Officials found after investigation that the incident was the result of a recent relationship and a new boyfriend scenario.
Police identified all parties involved, and the situation was resolved with the property owner declining charges, according to police.
Officials say they only investigated criminal aspects of this situation, not anything concerning licensing or other fish or game-related offenses.
RELATED: Fish and Boat Commission investigating after hundreds of fish are found dead in Cumberland County creek