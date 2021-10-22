Police: Man touched female worker at Lancaster Target without her consent

Manheim Township Police are attempting to identify the suspect in the Oct. 14 incident.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are attempting to identify a man accused of touching a female Target employee inappropriately during an incident on Oct. 14.

According to Manheim Township Police, the alleged incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Target store at the Belmont Shopping Center on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike.

The man allegedly entered the store, approached a woman working there, and asked her the time. As she attempted to tell him, the man allegedly ran his hands down the side of her hips, as if he was patting her down, police say.

The woman did not consent to being touched, according to police.

After the incident, the man exited the store and left the scene.