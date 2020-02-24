Police: Man stole $187,000 worth of items from Kay Jewelers store in Park City Mall

Duanne Pierce was also wanted on a warrant out of Virginia at the time of his arrest, Lancaster Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 56-year-old Philadelphia man is in Lancaster County Prison after allegedly stealing $187,000 worth of goods from a Kay Jewelers store inside Park City Mall, according to Lancaster Police.

Duanne Pierce was a fugitive on an outstanding warrant from Virginia at the time of his arrest in Philadelphia on Feb. 20, police say.

He is accused of illegally accessing an employees-only area of Kay Jewelers on Jan. 1, and making off with approximately $187,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Investigators developed Pierce as a suspect by working with other law enforcement agencies in the region, police say. Pierce and two accomplices were seen performing the thefts on surveillance video footage, according to police.

He was arrested in Philadelphia last Thursday on the warrant out of Virginia. Lancaster Police then filed a criminal complaint against him for the Park City incident, charging him with corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.