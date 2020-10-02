Police: Man choked, slashed another man during domestic dispute

Frank Devere, 59, is accused of injuring a 23-year-old male victim during a dispute at his Warwick Township, Lancaster County home Sunday night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 59-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and strangulation following a domestic incident Sunday night that left a 23-year-old man injured, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Frank Devere, of the 500 block Woodcrest Avenue in Warwick Township, was arrested after an investigation of the incident, which occurred around 11:57 p.m. at his home, police say.

According to police, Devere and the victim got into an altercation that escalated to the point where Devere brandished a knife at the victim. Devere then cut the victim on the hand with the knife and attempted to strangle him, police say.

The victim retaliated by punching Devere several times in an attempt to free himself from Devere's stranglehold, police say. After he and Devere separated, the victim fled from the home and sought emergency care for treatment of his injuries, according to police.

The victim was treated and released, police say.

Devere was taken into custody at his home at about 1:17 a.m., according to police. He was transported for medical care of injuries he sustained in the altercation before being taken to the NLCRPD station for processing on the charges.