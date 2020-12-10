Police: Man says 'No!' and flees after officer attempts to pull him over

William Stringer III was eventually apprehended and found to be driving with a suspended license and the subject of an active arrest warrant, New Holland Police say.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say an Ephrata man was arrested after allegedly telling a New Holland police officer "No!" when the officer told him to pull over for a traffic stop.

William Stringer III, 27, eventually did comply with the officer's request after running through a red light, according to police.

It was later discovered he was driving on a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant in his name for simple assault, police say.

The incident occurred around 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, in the area of East Franklin Street, according to police.

An officer on patrol noticed Stringer's vehicle was driving with inoperable license plate lights and ordered him to pull over at a red light.

After refusing to comply, Stringer drove through the red light before pulling into a parking lot nearby. He then exited his vehicle and refused orders from officers, who deployed a Taser device to restrain him.

Stringer initially refused to identify himself, police say. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia commonly associated with methamphetamine, according to police.