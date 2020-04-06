Police: Man arrested in Lancaster protest tied to 2019 robbery by DNA evidence

Julio Torres V, who was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct Sunday, is now facing an additional robbery charge, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 22-year-old Lancaster man arrested during the weekend's George Floyd protests in Lancaster has been charged in a robbery that occurred last year in East Lampeter Township, police say.

East Lampeter Police have charged Julio Torres V, of 2000 William Penn Way in East Lampeter Township, with robbery after interviewing him Wednesday in Lancaster County Prison, where he is incarcerated on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in connection to his alleged actions during protests in Lancaster.

After his arrest over the weekend, Torres allegedly told Lancseter Police he had tested positive for COVID-19, police say.

According to police, Torres robbed a man in the parking lot of the Greenfield Inn in East Lampeter Township on June 7, 2019. Police say that about 11:15 p.m. that night, the victim, a 23-year-old Lancaster man who was employed at the restaurant, reported that he saw a man inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim told police he confronted the man and began fighting with him, and was choked, punched, and had his eye gouged during the altercation, which ended when another person exited the restaurant and caused the suspect to flee on foot.

The victim said during the fight, the suspect's backpack tore open, and several items belonging to the victim fell out, police say.

According to police, investigators sent the victim's shirt to the State Police Laboratory for a forensic DNA examination of a blood stain that was found on it. An examination revealed a DNA profile of the suspect, which was uploaded into CODIS. The results indicated a possible match for Torres, police say.

Torres' address is within 500 feet of the restaurant, police noted.

On Wednesday, police responded to Lancaster County Prison and met with Torres, who was incarcerated there for the charges stemming from his alleged actions in the protest. During the interview, police say, Torres admitted to entering the victim's vehicle, stealing items, and engaging in an altercation with the victim in the 2019 incident.