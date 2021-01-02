Police: Lititz man accused of attacking victim with baseball bat during domestic incident

Jared Chrobot, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the Saturday night incident in Warwick Township, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after allegedly attacking two people during a domestic incident Saturday night, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Jared Ray Chrobot, 26, of Lititz, was allegedly found to be "out of control" and on the roof of a home on the 600 block of Snyder Hill Road in Warwick Township by officers dispatched to the scene at 8:06 p.m., police say.

He allegedly attacked one victim with a baseball bat, striking them multiple times, police say, and also allegedly pushed another victim to the ground.

Both victims were injured and required treatment at Lancaster General Hospital, according to police.