Police: Lancaster woman spat on officer after being arrested for public drunkenness

Lori Pawling, 56, did not mention being infected with COVID-19 and showed no symptoms, police say. She is charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman is facing charges after allegedly spitting in the face of a police officer who was arresting her for public drunkenness Sunday night, according to Lancaster Police.

Lori Pawling, 56, no fixed address, was charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner in addition to the public drunkenness charge after the incident, which occurred around 7:12 p.m. on the 500 block of Fourth Street, police say.

Pawling allegedly spat in the face of an arresting officer after she was transported to the Lancaster Police station, police say.

The officer was decontaminated in the station, according to police.

Pawling did not mention being infected with COVID-19, and was not exhibiting any symptoms, police say. Officers checked her temperature with a no-touch thermometer and it came back normal, according to police.

The incident began when a caller contacted police to report Pawling was trespassing on their property. She had been previously told she was not permitted there, the caller told police.

The caller gave police a description of Pawling, who was located on the first block of Laurel Street, police say. She allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Upon arrival at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, Pawling allegedly spat on an officer as she walked inside, police say.