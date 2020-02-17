Police: Lancaster man arrested for possession of crack, synthetic pot

Moises Pagan-Rivera was arrested Jan. 29 after State Parole agents found him to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and K2, a synthetic cannabiniod

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is facing drug charges after State Parole agents discovered he was in possession of synthetic marijuana and crack cocaine, Lancaster Police say.

Moises Pagan-Rivera was arrested on Jan. 29 after State Parole contacted the Lancaster Bureau of Police's Selective Enforcement Unit after they discovered the suspected drugs on him, police say. The suspected crack cocaine was packaged in a manner consistent with the sale or distribution of narcotics, according to police.

The search was conducted at about 6:25 p.m. at the rear of a home on the 800 block of South Lime Street, police say.

Pagan-Rivera was taken into custody by Lancaster Police and charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.