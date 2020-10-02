Police: Lancaster man illegally boarded school bus

Lee Snyder, 61, was allegedly angry that the bus missed the stop where he was waiting to meet a child on board, Manheim Township Police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have charged a 61-year-old Lancaster man with disorderly conduct and unauthorized school bus entry after he allegedly boarded a bus and cursed at the driver during an incident last month.

Lee R. Snyder was angry that the bus missed a stop in Pleasant Place at East Roseville Road in Manheim Township at about 3:54 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to Manheim Township Police.

Snyder, who was waiting at the stop to pick up a child that was riding the bus, then got into his car and followed the vehicle along its route, police say. At the next stop, he allegedly boarded the bus, removed the child, and yelled and cursed at the bus driver for failing to stop at the proper location, according to police.

There were several children ages 7-9 on the bus when Snyder boarded it without authorization, according to police.