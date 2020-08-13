Police: Lancaster man charged after nearly blowing up his apartment building

Jimmy Green, 34, allegedly sealed the windows of his West Lemon St. apartment, turned on four burners on his gas oven, and lit candles in a July 3 incident.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and two counts of reckless endangerment after police say he nearly caused an explosion at his city apartment building on July 3.

Jimmy Green, 34, of the 300 block of West Lemon Street, was charged Tuesday after a police investigation of the incident, which occurred at about 8 p.m., according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police and firefighters responding to the report of a gas leak at Green's apartment building found the strong smell of natural gas emanating from his home, which was locked.

Firefighters forced their way inside and discovered that all four windows in the apartment were closed, while all four burners of the gas oven were turned on. Two lit candles were discovered in the apartment, according to the complaint.

Police say firefighters told them the conditions inside the apartment created a potentially dangerous situation that could have resulted in an explosion, the complaint states.

The two apartments nextdoor were occupied at the time, according to police.