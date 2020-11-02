x
Police: Lancaster County resident falls victim to phone scam, loses over $5,000

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the victim was duped by a phone smartphone "support helpline"
fraud alert

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they're investigating a fraud case that cost a Warwick Township resident more than $5,000.

According to police, the victim provided the following account of events:

- The victim searched the internet for the number of a support helpline for their smartphone

- The victim called the number, believing they were contacting the smartphone company's customer support center

- The person who answered the phone call requested personal identifiers and a bank account number from the victim, presumably to "verify information" and "facilitate the elivery of services"

- The victim was then told to purchase more than $5,000 in gift cards from various stores and provide the card identifiers to the person at the "helpline"

- After making the purchases, the victim began to suspect they were the subject of fraud and attempted to contact the number again

- The phone number and website listing the victim used was found to be no longer accessible

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

