Man missing after leaving addiction treatment center in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to locate a man reported missing from East Earl Township.

Family members last heard from Jason P. Beverly II on May 16 when he called to tell them he was leaving the treatment center Revelations of Freedom Ministry and was now homeless.

Beverly is 19 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beverly's family, in North Carolina, informed authorities he's on the autism spectrum.

Police say he has been registered with the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.