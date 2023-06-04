x
Lancaster County

Man missing after leaving addiction treatment center in Lancaster County

Jason P. Beverly II was last heard from on May 16 when he called his family to tell them he was leaving the treatment center Revelations of Freedom Ministry.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to locate a man reported missing from East Earl Township.

Family members last heard from Jason P. Beverly II on May 16 when he called to tell them he was leaving the treatment center Revelations of Freedom Ministry and was now homeless.

Beverly is 19 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beverly's family, in North Carolina, informed authorities he's on the autism spectrum. 

Police say he has been registered with the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone who sees Beverly should call 911.

