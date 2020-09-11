Police: Lancaster County man leads officers on chase in stolen vehicle

Angel Raspaldo, 44, was allegedly driving under a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in the Nov. 5 incident in New Holland.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he tried to elude them in a stolen vehicle in the borough of New Holland last week.

Angel Raspaldo, 44, of Mountville, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and six summary traffic offenses, according to New Holland Borough Police.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, police say.

According to police, an officer on patrol on the 300 block of West Main Street encountered a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Lancaster earlier in the day. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, at one point turning off the headlights in an attempt to avoid being seen, police say. The driver passed multiple vehicles while traveling east on Main Street, according to police.

As police continued to chase the suspect vehicle into a neighboring jurisdiction, the driver allegedly swerved into the opposing lane of traffic, causing another vehicle to leave the roadway to avoid a collision, police say.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle was unable to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Main Street and Division Highway, drove over a curb, and struck the side of a building, causing moderate damage.

The driver, later identified as Raspaldo, then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to police. He was found to be driving under a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant in his name for burglary, police say.

Raspaldo allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the incident, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash and was arraigned upon his release, police say.