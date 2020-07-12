Police: Lancaster County man charged in hammer attack

Jeffrey Edmister, 33, is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking another man in the face with a hammer, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer during an altercation Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Tyler Edmister, of Warwick Township, is also charged with simple assault in the incident, which occurred at 8:34 a.m. on the first block of Field Lane.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, two people were involved in a verbal argument in the home when Edmister entered the room and struck the male victim in the face with a hammer.