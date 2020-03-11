Police: Lancaster County couple hosted at least 20 underage drinking parties at their home

Andrew and Lisa Makrides, of Lititz, allowed their children to host drinking parties at their home numerous times, according to Manheim Township Police.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple has been charged felony counts of child endangerment and related offenses after police say they allowed numerous underage drinking parties in and around their home.

Andrew Makrides, 48, and Lisa Makrides, 52, both of Lititz, are also charged with corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors, police say.

They were both charged last week after a Manheim Township Police investigation that began in August.

According to police, the couple provided a location for their children to host repeated underage drinking parties, where dozens of children consumed alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana with their direct knowledge or passive consent.

On one occasion when police came to the Makrides residence to investigate a complaint, they actively assisted children in avoiding police detection, according to police.

They also removed impaired juveniles from their home without regard to their safety, and allowed their children to host parties even after law enforcement became involved and began investigating them, police say.

Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the Makrides residence on 20 separate occasions, police say.

As a result of these parties, a juvenile was involved in a DUI crash, and another juvenile fell down a set of stairs inside the home, according to police. Four other juveniles left the home and were arrested for drug possession, and one for DUI, police say.