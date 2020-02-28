Police: Lancaster convicted sex offender lied about his address, job status

Christopher Dixon, 62, is required to register his employment and address for the rest of his life as part of the terms of a previous sex-crime conviction.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man convicted of rape and aggravated indecent assault will serve up to seven years in prison for failing to be truthful to authorities about where he was living, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Christopher A. Dixon, 62, is obligated to register his personal information and living arrangements with State Police for the rest of his life due to his status as a convicted sex offender, authorities say.

But Lancaster Police determined he was living in a home on High Street and had lost the job he claimed to have, according to the District Attorney's office.

Dixon claimed his address was in the area of Binn's Park at North Queen and Chestnut streets and that he was working with a printing company, prosecutors say.

But police saw him repeatedly entering a home on the 400 block of High Street, pulling a key from his pocket and checking the mailbox before entering, according to the DA.

Police also found his clothes and mail addressed to him inside the High Street home, according to prosecutors. Investigators also learned that Dixon had lost his job at the printing company less than a month after being hired.