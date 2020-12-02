Police: Juvenile left harassing notes at Lancaster County home

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the notes were explicit in nature and were left by an adolescent juvenile, who faces possible harassment charges

A Lancaster County teen is facing possible harassment charges after the investigation of a suspected stalking incident that occurred last month in East Petersburg, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Police say the investigation began Jan. 28, when they received a report that an unidentified person was leaving suspicious letters at a home on Northfield Drive. The letters were addressed to a juvenile resident at the home, and were of a harassing nature, police say.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect, who they say is an adolescent juvenile.