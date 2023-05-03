Police are investigating after video of fight between coach, ref at Spooky Nook Sports goes viral

The alleged incident occurred last Saturday at Spooky Nook Sports, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating reports of a fight between a coach and a referee at a basketball tournament last weekend.

The fight occurred last Saturday afternoon at Spooky Nook Sports, on the 2900 block of Spooky Nook Road in East Hempfield Township, according to police.

Video of the incident went viral after being circulated on social media, and was later the subject of a post on the popular sports blog Barstool Sports.

According to police, the parties involved in the fight were no longer at the scene when the incident was reported to authorities.

The men involved in the fight have been identified, police said.

No additional information is being released at this time so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, according to police.

Today at my son’s AAU game at Spookynook. The opposing team coach swung at the ref. Coach was thrown out. pic.twitter.com/pgcT7x0yLS — lynne martin 🏀⚽️ (@martin_lynne) April 29, 2023