Police seek help identifying suspect accused of stealing crystal disco skull from Rock Hotel in Lititz

The suspect theft occurred Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. from the lobby of the hotel, which is located on the Rock Lititz campus, police said.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating the theft of a crystal disco skull Halloween decoration from the lobby of a hotel on the Rock Lititz campus.

It occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

A male suspect was seen on surveillance footage taking the decorative skull from the lobby of the Rock Hotel, police said.

Hotel officials are hoping the item can be returned.

Police are looking for help identifying the man who took the skull.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-19193.