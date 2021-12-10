Police investigating man's death inside Lancaster County restaurant

The man was found dead inside La Piazza Restaurant and Bar this morning, police say. Preliminary findings indicate there was no foul play involved.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Warwick Township determined that the death of a man inside a Lancaster County restaurant Tuesday was a non-criminal incident, according to a press release issued by the police department.

The man was found dead inside La PIazza Restaurant and Bar, located on the 800 block of Lititz Pike, at about 8:03 a.m., police say.

Police secured the area around the scene and members of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department's Forensic Unit, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office were dispatched to investigate.

The preliminary findings of the investigation indicated there was no foul play involved in the man's death, police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation and release more information as it becomes available, police said.