Police investigating vehicle crash into tree and fire in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a fiery vehicle crash into a tree in Lancaster Township early Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a crash on New Danville Pike.

Witnesses said they saw three occupants get out of the vehicle. Officials said the occupants had already left the scene when they arrived.

The vehicle caught on fire after it impacted the tree and was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The crash also knocked down a large tree that was blocking the roadway.