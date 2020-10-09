Police investigating stabbing that left Lancaster County man severely injured

The victim was found unresponsive in his Warwick Township home Wednesday night, suffering from life-threatening injuries due to multiple stab wounds, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries in Warwick Township Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the scene for a welfare check on the victim, who did not report to work that day, police say. Upon arrival, police found the rear door of the residence unlocked. When they entered the home after announcing their presence several times, they noted blood smears and trails on various surfaces around the home, according to police.

The victim was found unresponsive in the basement, police say. He was covered in blood and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

EMS reported to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers secured a search warrant for the home and began collecting forensic evidence.