Police investigating stabbing in Lancaster that leaves one man injured

A 44-year-old man was found on the 500 block of High Street Sunday morning with injuries to his face and torso, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a suspected stabbing that left one person injured in the city Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responding to the reported stabbing at 7:18 a.m. found a 44-year-old male victim on the 500 block of High Street. The man had sustained injuries to his face and torso, police say. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is reportedly in stable condition, according to police.

Officers received a limited description of the suspected assailant. He was described as a Hispanic male who allegedly attacked the victim at the front door of the victim's home, according to police.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence, witnesses and potential surveillance video locations, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300 or text LANCS and an anonymous message to 847411.