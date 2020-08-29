Police investigating motorcycle-vehicle crash that sent one to the hospital

Diaz was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township Police are investigating a late Friday night motorcycle-vehicle crash that sent one to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

According to officials, the crash that took place on the 1000 block of Lampeter Road, involved one vehicle and one motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Aroly Diaz, 42, of Lancaster was traveling south on Lampeter Road when police say he attempted to negotiate a U-turn and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

